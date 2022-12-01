Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 47 after DEL vs TAM PKL match

One big change happened in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after yesterday's double-header contest. Inaugural champion Jaipur Pink Panthers became the new number-one team in the standings after recording a big win against the Bengaluru Bulls.

In the second match of the night, Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas played out a 37-37 tie. Both teams earned three points each. The Thalaivas continue to be fifth, while Delhi are sixth in the standings right now.

Talking about the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, many fans expected a close game as both teams hold a place in the top 3. However, the same did not happen. Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 powered the Pink Panthers to a 45-25 win.

The 20-point win has helped the Pink Panthers become the number one team in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have 69 points to their name after 19 matches, the same as second-placed Puneri Paltan, but Jaipur's score difference (+134) is much better than Pune (+53).

The Bengaluru Bulls continue to remain third. They earned zero points from their match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and have 63 points from 19 games. Tamil Thalaivas are fifth with 56 points, while Dabang Delhi KC are right behind them with 54 points in their account.

UP Yoddhas can overtake Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table tomorrow

Bengaluru Bulls are unlikely to finish in the Top 2 (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Bengaluru Bulls' defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers has dented their chances of finishing in the top 2 of the points table. Even if they win their remaining three games, they might not qualify for the semifinals directly.

UP Yoddhas, on the other side, have an opportunity to grab the third position tomorrow. If the Yoddhas defeat U Mumba in their match in tomorrow's Triple Panga, they will overtake the Bengaluru Bulls.

Poll : 0 votes