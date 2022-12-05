Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 51 after JAI vs HAR PKL match

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan retained the top two positions in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table by winning once again on Monday (December 5) night. They beat the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates respectively.

Monday's results mean the UP Yoddhas have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs, becoming the fourth team to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have cemented their position in the top two spots respectively and have advanced to the semifinals.

After the win against Haryana Steelers, the Pink Panthers have 79 points in their account. They have recorded 15 wins and six defeats in 21 matches with a score difference of +174.

ProKabaddi



#FantasticPanga #JaipurPinkPanthers #PuneriPaltan The 🔝 2⃣ teams in the #vivoProKabaddi Season 9 league stage are now just 2⃣ steps away from getting their hands on the 🏆

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, cruised to a win over three-time champions, the Patna Pirates, in Monday's first match. This win has boosted Pune's tally to 79 points from 21 matches. Their score difference is +70.

If the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan win their last league matches, Jaipur will finish first and Pune will grab second spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. Pune will finish first if they win and Jaipur lose or tie.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas have guaranteed their places in the Eliminators' round.

Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates remain in the bottom half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

ProKabaddi



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #PUNvPAT #JPPvHS Now that the 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 & the 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧 have stormed into the semis, here's a closer look at the points table 📊

It was a forgettable night for both the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates. Both suffered a 14-point defeat each at the hands of Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.

With this defeat, Haryana's road to the playoffs has become even tougher. The Steelers now need to win their remaining two matches by big margins and hope a few other results go their way.

Patna, on the other hand, are 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 49 points. Even if they win their remaining two matches, the Pirates will only finish with 59 points, which might not be enough for a place in the playoffs.

