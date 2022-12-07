Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 53 after TAM vs UP PKL match

Tamil Thalaivas became the fifth team to guarantee a Top 6 finish in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The Chennai-based franchise sealed their playoffs berth with a win against UP Yoddhas earlier tonight (December 7) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Heading into the game against the UP Yoddhas, the Tamil Thalaivas needed just a point to qualify for the PKL 9 playoffs. Even if the Thalaivas had lost the game by less than eight points, they would have qualified for the playoffs. They brought their 'A' game to the table and recorded a 43-28 win over the UP Yoddhas.

Courtesy of the result, the Tamil Thalaivas solidified their grip over the fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They now have 66 points to their name with one league match remaining.

Bengaluru Bulls confirmed a 3rd place finish in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Earlier in the day, season six champions Bengaluru Bulls were in action against three-time champions Patna Pirates. Both teams knew their fate as the Bulls had sealed their berth in the playoffs while the Pirates had been eliminated from the competition.

Both teams entertained the fans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium with a high-scoring encounter. In the end, Bengaluru Bulls won the contest by a scoreline of 57-44.

This win has boosted Bengaluru Bulls' tally to 73 points from 21 matches. Irrespective of what happens in their last league-stage match against U Mumba, the Bulls will remain third in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

This means that they will compete with the team that finishes sixth in the Eliminator 1 match of PKL 9 playoffs.

Even the UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will finish in the Top 5. The results of their last league games will determine which teams finish fourth and fifth, respectively. Nevertheless, it is guaranteed that the two teams will cross paths again in Eliminator 2 of the playoffs.

