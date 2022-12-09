Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 55 after PUN vs UP PKL match

Jaipur Pink Panthers cemented the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a tie against the Gujarat Giants earlier today. Puneri Paltan had to be satisfied with the second spot after losing against the UP Yoddhas.

The two matches took place on Day 55 of PKL 2022, where Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with Gujarat Giants, and Puneri Paltan took on the UP Yoddhas. Jaipur and Pune have already qualified for the playoffs, but the result of today's matches would decide which team plays in Semifinals 1 and 2.

Surprisingly, neither Jaipur Pink Panthers nor Puneri Paltan won their last match of the league round. While Jaipur played out a 51-51 tie against Gujarat, Pune suffered a 41-45 defeat at the hands of the UP Yoddhas.

Courtesy of today's results, Jaipur Pink Panthers have topped the points table with 82 points to their name. Puneri Paltan are second with 80 points. UP Yoddhas retained the fourth position. They now have 71 points after their 22 league-stage matches.

Gujarat Giants moved up to 7th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Gujarat Giants have been knocked out of the Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL)

Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants had an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs until yesterday. When Dabang Delhi KC avoided a defeat against Bengal Warriors, the Giants were eliminated from the tournament.

The Giants ended their campaign with a memorable tie against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They earned three points from the draw and moved up to the seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have 59 points in their account after 22 matches.

The final three games of the PKL 2022 league stage will take place tomorrow. U Mumba will battle Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Haryana Steelers, and Patna Pirates will square off against Bengal Warriors.

