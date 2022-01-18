Pro Kabaddi 2022 results: Dabang Delhi KC beat Patna Pirates in a thriller; U Mumba play their 5th tie

Pro Kabaddi 2022 had a double-header in store for fans on January 18. Season seven runners-up Dabang Delhi KC met three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates in the first match of the night.

The action ended with a battle between season two winners U Mumba and two-time finalists Gujarat Giants. All teams were desperate for a win, so without further ado, let's have a look at tonight's results.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC defeated Patna Pirates 32-29 in the first match of the night. The Delhi-based franchise played this game without their star raider Naveen Kumar but still managed to down the in-form Pirates.

All-rounder Vijay was the best performer for the Dabangs, scoring nine points. Sandeep Narwal backed him up with eight points. Skipper Prashanth Kumar Rai top-scored for the Patna Pirates with six points but did not receive much support from his teammates.

Iranian defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh notched up three points in the defense. However, this was not enough to stop the Dabangs from beating the Pirates.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result

The match between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants was a low-scoring encounter. Both teams relied on do-or-die raids. Ultimately, the match ended in a 24-24 tie.

Rinku HC shone for U Mumba with a High 5 in defense and V. Ajith Kumar backed him up with eight raid points. Rakesh Narwal and Ajay Kumar were the top two performers for the Giants.

Ajay top-scored for the Giants with seven points while Narwal chipped in with six points. Veteran defender Girish Maruti Ernak amassed three points.

This was the fifth tied game involving U Mumba while Gujarat played their third drawn match of the season.

