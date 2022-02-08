Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates record big wins

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued on February 8 with two lopsided matches. The night opened with a battle between the Haryana Steelers and the Tamil Thalaivas.

Later in the evening, three-time champions Patna Pirates locked horns with former PKL winners U Mumba. With both matches done and dusted, here's a detailed look at the results of the two games.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

Haryana Steelers cruised to a 37-29 victory against the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the night. Young raider Ashish stole the show by scoring 16 points in the game that included 10 touch points, three bonus points and three tackle points.

The Thalaivas started slowly but made a comeback in the second half. At one stage, Haryana's lead was down to two points. However, Ashish's twin super raids in the final phase of the match ensured that the Steelers emerged victorious by eight points.

Manjeet was the top scorer for the Thalaivas. The tall raider scored 10 points, but his team could not avoid a defeat in the end.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

Patna Pirates bulldozed U Mumba 47-36 in the second game of the night. Sachin was the architect of Patna's win, scoring 16 points. Patna inflicted an all-out on U Mumba early in the first half, but the Mumbai-based franchise soon hit back with an all-out of their own to level the score.

Sachin then executed a miraculous five-pointer raid and turned the momentum in Patna's favor again. U Mumba could not come back after that massive blow.

Raiders Abhishek Singh and V. Ajith Kumar tried their best to save the day for U Mumba, but a poor showing from the defenders led to the team's 11-point defeat.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee