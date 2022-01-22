Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Jaipur Pink Panthers hold Tamil Thalaivas to a draw; U Mumba, Puneri Paltan record wins

The second half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 continued with a Triple Panga on Saturday evening in Bengaluru. Season six champions Bengaluru Bulls opened the night with a clash against an inconsistent Puneri Paltan team.

The action continued with a battle between arch-rivals U Mumba and the Telugu Titans. The final match of the night saw the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers locking horns with the Surjeet Singh-led Tamil Thalaivas.

Here's a look at the results for all three matches that happened on January 22 in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

Puneri Paltan registered a 37-35 win over the Bengaluru Bulls earlier tonight. The Pune-based franchise rode on a Super 10 from their young raider Mohit Goyat to stun the Bulls. Goyat also scored three tackle points for the Paltan.

Captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat managed a Super 10, but the Paltan defense tackled him down seven times during the match. None of the other members of the Bulls starting seven could impress much. Substitute Bharat scored six points but his efforts were in vain as Pune won the match by two points.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi result

U Mumba beat the Telugu Titans 42-35 in the second match of the day. The Mumbai-based franchise emerged victorious courtesy of a Super 10 from Abhishek Singh and a High 5 from Fazel Atrachali.

Telugu Titans' left corner defender Adarsh T stunned the U Mumba defense with a Super 10. However, the youngster's brilliant raiding performance was in a losing effort.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

The action ended with a thrilling 34-34 draw between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Chennai-based franchise led by 20-18 at half time but they could not pull off a win.

Arjun Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar and Manjeet were the top performers of the match. All three raiders scored a Super 10 but none of them ended on the winning side.

