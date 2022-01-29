Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Manjeet Chhillar returns to form as Dabang Delhi KC decimate Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi KC snapped their two-match losing streak in Pro Kabaddi 2022 with an excellent win against the Gujarat Giants. The Delhi-based franchise recorded a 41-22 victory to grab the top position in the points table.

Vijay was the hero for Dabang Delhi KC tonight. He scored eight raid points for the Dabangs while defenders Manjeet Chhillar and Krishan recorded a High 5 each. Fans should note that before this match, none of the Delhi defenders had a High 5 to their name in PKL 8.

Here's a detailed look at what transpired during the contest between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC started the match aggressively and inflicted the first all-out in 10 minutes. Although Naveen Kumar was absent, the likes of Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar and Krishan ensured that the Dabangs took a 14-6 lead after 10 minutes.

The Gujarat Giants could not come back into the contest after the first all-out. None of their raiders put in much of a performance. They had the likes of Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh HS and Pardeep Kumar in the team. However, none of these players could score a Super 10. Kumar top-scored with seven touch points.

The Gujarat Giants trailed 11-22 at half-time. They started off well in the second half, scoring three points and conceding none in the first three minutes. However, the Dabangs did not allow them to inflict an all-out. The duo of Manjeet Chillar and Krishan pulled off a couple of fantastic super-tackles to grow Delhi's lead.

Ultimately, the Delhi-based franchise emerged victorious with a scoreline of 41-22.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dabang Delhi KC now have 48 points to their name from 14 matches. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants hold the 11th position with 28 points from 12 outings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Can Gujarat Giants qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs? Yes No 3 votes so far