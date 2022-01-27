Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Pardeep Narwal fails to impress as Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued in Bengaluru with a battle between two in-form teams - UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan. Many fans expected Yoddha to win this match and climb to the second position on the points table. However, the same did not happen.

Puneri Paltan rode on a Super 10 from young raider Aslam Inamdar to register a 44-38 win over UP Yoddha. Despite having the Record Breaker Pardeep Narwal in the playing seven, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise tasted defeat.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

UP Yoddha won the toss and chose court. Puneri Paltan started aggressively and inflicted the first all-out inside eight minutes. The Pune-based franchise led by 15-5 at one stage, but Yoddha made a superb comeback in the next few minutes.

They completed the all-out on Puneri Paltan in the 19th minute. The score was 21-18 at half-time in favor of Puneri Paltan.

Fans expected Pardeep Narwal and Co. to take a lead in the second half, but they failed to do so. Puneri Paltan inflicted an all-out on the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise as their lead extended to 11 points. The Pune team then led by 31-20 in the 27th minute.

Although UP Yoddha tried their best in the final 13 minutes, they failed to defeat Puneri Paltan. They managed to take home one point after reducing the deficit to less than eight points.

Pardeep Narwal could not impress much as he scored only six points in the match. Surender Gill scored 16 points for UP Yoddha, but his efforts went in vain. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat registered more than 10 points each for Puneri Paltan, while defender Abhinesh Nadarajan fell one short of a High 5.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee