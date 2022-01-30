Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls suffer big defeats

Fans witnessed two lop-sided Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches on a Super Sunday in Bengaluru. Three-time champions Patna Pirates lost to inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match.

Later in the night, season six winners Bengaluru Bulls suffered a defeat at the hands of Tamil Thalaivas in a southern derby. Here's a detailed look at the results of the two games.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

Jaipur Pink Panthers bulldozed Patna Pirates 51-30 in the first match of the night. The Pirates had no answer to Arjun Deshwal's raiding skills and the Jaipur Pink Panthers' star scored 17 points in the game.

Deshwal received great support from all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who scored eight points for the Pink Panthers. Captain Sandeep Dhull and defender Vishal recorded a High 5 each, helping Jaipur register a 21-point victory.

Sachin Tanwar and Monu Goyat each scored seven points for the Patna Pirates, but the defense let the team down. Patna attempted 27 tackles during the match, of which only four were successful.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-24 in the second match of the night. The Chennai-based franchise scored 21 points each in the match's two halves. Ajinkya Pawar stole the show with a Super 10 for the Thalaivas.

Defender Sagar continued his incredible form with yet another High 5 in PKL 8. All-rounder Manjeet contributed eight points to the team's total. Pawan Sehrawat scored nine points for the Bengaluru Bulls, but he executed six unsuccessful raids, a factor that played a major role in the Bulls' defeat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Like the Patna Pirates, Bengaluru's defense failed to get going tonight. The Bulls tried for 20 tackles, but only five were successful.

Edited by Parimal