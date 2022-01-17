Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Patna Pirates outclass Bengaluru Bulls; Tamil Thalaivas play 5th tie

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered two fantastic matches on a Super Sunday in Bengaluru. In the first match of the night, inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with the Surjeet Singh-led Tamil Thalaivas.

The night ended with a clash between three-time champions Patna Pirates and season six winners Bengaluru Bulls. Here's a look at the results of the two matches that happened on January 16.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

Tamil Thalaivas played out a thrilling 31-31 draw with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the night's first match. The Chennai-based franchise recorded their fifth tie of the season.

The Thalaivas had a two-point lead when Manjeet went in for the buzzer raid against three defenders. It was a do-or-die raid, and Manjeet stepped into the lobby without touching any defender. Hence, Jaipur got two points for the super tackle and the match ended in a draw.

While Manjeet could not help his team win, he top-scored for the Thalaivas with nine raid points in the match. Captain Surjeet Singh supported him with five points. Whereas for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Naveen and Arjun Deshwal scored six points each.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's Super 10 went in vain as the Bengaluru Bulls lost to Patna Pirates 31-38 in the second match of the night. Sehrawat completed his Super 10 in the 15th minute only but did not earn a single point for his team after that.

Patna Pirates' right corner defender Sunil stole the show with nine tackle points in the match. He supported the Raiders to perfection as Patna climbed to the second position in the points table. They now have the same points as leaders Bengaluru Bulls but they have played a match less.

