×
Create
Notifications

Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Patna Pirates outclass Bengaluru Bulls; Tamil Thalaivas play 5th tie

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls were in action on January 16 (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Instagram)
Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls were in action on January 16 (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Instagram)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 17, 2022 02:35 AM IST
News

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered two fantastic matches on a Super Sunday in Bengaluru. In the first match of the night, inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with the Surjeet Singh-led Tamil Thalaivas.

The night ended with a clash between three-time champions Patna Pirates and season six winners Bengaluru Bulls. Here's a look at the results of the two matches that happened on January 16.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

Tamil Thalaivas played out a thrilling 31-31 draw with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the night's first match. The Chennai-based franchise recorded their fifth tie of the season.

The Thalaivas had a two-point lead when Manjeet went in for the buzzer raid against three defenders. It was a do-or-die raid, and Manjeet stepped into the lobby without touching any defender. Hence, Jaipur got two points for the super tackle and the match ended in a draw.

While Manjeet could not help his team win, he top-scored for the Thalaivas with nine raid points in the match. Captain Surjeet Singh supported him with five points. Whereas for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Naveen and Arjun Deshwal scored six points each.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's Super 10 went in vain as the Bengaluru Bulls lost to Patna Pirates 31-38 in the second match of the night. Sehrawat completed his Super 10 in the 15th minute only but did not earn a single point for his team after that.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Patna Pirates' right corner defender Sunil stole the show with nine tackle points in the match. He supported the Raiders to perfection as Patna climbed to the second position in the points table. They now have the same points as leaders Bengaluru Bulls but they have played a match less.

Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Patna Pirates win PKL 8?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी