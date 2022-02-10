Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Patna Pirates register 13th win; Bengal-Delhi play out thrilling draw

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered a close game and a one-sided encounter tonight. The action kicked off with a rematch of last season's final between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC.

Later in the night, three-time champions Patna Pirates locked horns with Nitin Tomar's Puneri Paltan. Here's a look at the results of the two matches that got over earlier tonight.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Defending champions Bengal Warriors played out a 39-39 draw with last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC. Captain Maninder Singh scored 16 points for the Warriors, while youngster Naveen Kumar aggregated 16 points for Delhi.

Delhi had a chance to inflict an all-out on the Warriors in the last minute, but an error from Manjeet Chhillar in the defense cost Delhi a win. Delhi led by 38-37 when Bengal only had one man in their half.

Rohit scored a bonus and escaped an advanced tackle from Manjeet to give his team a one-point lead. Naveen then scored a touch point and leveled the scores. Rohit did not try for points in the buzzer raid as the match ended in a stalemate.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

Patna Pirates bulldozed Puneri Paltan 43-26 in the second game of the night. Patna led by 18-17 at the end of the first half. They then blew away Pune in the second half to register a 17-point victory.

Guman Singh was the hero for Patna with a rich haul of 13 raid points. He received great support from Sachin, who contributed six points while substitute Shubham Shinde bagged four points for Patna.

Aslam Inamdar top-scored for Pune with nine points. His teammates could not impress much as Patna recorded their 13th victory of PKL 8.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee