Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Pawan Sehrawat's Super 10 in vain as U Mumba complete a double over Bengaluru Bulls

U Mumba completed a double over Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2022 with an excellent performance earlier tonight at the Grand Sheraton Hotel.

The two franchises met in the first match of PKL 8, where U Mumba recorded a comfortable win. Fans had hoped for a close encounter between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls tonight in the rematch of the second edition's final.

However, all they received was another lopsided clash where the Mumbai-based franchise emerged victorious by 11 points.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

U Mumba defeated Bengaluru Bulls 45-34 in Match 78 of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Vice-captain Abhishek Singh and defender Rahul Sethpal were the architects of U Mumba's win. While Singh scored a Super 10, Sethpal registered a High 5.

Singh stole the show with 11 touch points in the match. Sethpal backed him up with seven tackle points and a bonus point. Fans should note that Sethpal completed his High 5 in the first half after executing only three tackles. Two of them were super tackles as Sethpal helped U Mumba avoid an all-out multiple times.

Corner defenders Rinku and Fazel Atrachali were also in good touch against the Bengaluru Bulls. Neither of them managed a High 5, but they contributed a total of seven points to the team's score.

From the Bengaluru Bulls, Pawan Sehrawat shone with a Super 10. However, other raiders of the team could not support him much. Even Pawan executed eight unsuccessful raids during the match. Secondary raider Bharat tried his best by scoring seven points.

But the likes of Mayur Kadam and Mahender Singh failed to score a single point. Even Deepak Narwal was unable to impress in Chandran Ranjit's absence, which impacted the final outcome.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee