Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Puneri Paltan complete double over U Mumba; UP Yoddha suffer 4th consecutive defeat

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Rivalry Week dished out two close encounters tonight. Pardeep Narwal donned the UP Yoddha jersey against his former team Patna Pirates in the first match of the night.

The action ended with a clash between Maharashtra's two franchises, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. With the two matches over, we will take a look at how the games panned out tonight.

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

Patna Pirates handed UP Yoddha their fourth consecutive loss in PKL 2022 earlier tonight. A Super 10 from Sachin Tanwar and a High 5 from Mohammadreza Chiyaneh powered the Pirates to a 37-35 win.

Surprisingly, UP Yoddha did not include Pardeep Narwal in their playing seven. They named PKL's most successful raider in their substitutes and brought him to the court in the last five minutes. Despite Narwal's multi-point raid, UP Yoddha eventually lost the game by two points.

Surender Gill was the most impressive player from UP Yoddha. The tall raider recorded a Super 10, but his team could not snap its losing streak.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result

Puneri Paltan recorded their second win over U Mumba in PKL 2022 with a close 36-34 triumph over the Season 2 champions. Young raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat were the architects of the Pune-based franchise's win. The two youngsters bagged a total of 17 points in the contest.

V Ajith Kumar scored a Super 10 for U Mumba and received good support from Abhishek Singh, who missed out on a Super 10 by two points. However, U Mumba's 16 unsuccessful tackles cost them the match. The likes of Fazel Atrachali and Harendra Kumar could not get going, resulting in U Mumba's defeat.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee