Pro Kabaddi 2022 Result: Puneri Paltan decimate U Mumba; Tamil Thalaivas' 6-match unbeaten streak ends 

In a rare occurrence, two lop-sided matches took place on the same night of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season. Defending champions Bengal Warriors cruised to a victory over the in-form Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the night.

Later in the night, the Nitin Tomar-led Puneri Paltan crushed Season 2 champions U Mumba in the first Maharashtrian derby of the season.

On that note, let's have a detailed look at tonight's results.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

Last season's winners, the Bengal Warriors, returned to the winning track earlier tonight by beating Tamil Thalaivas 37-28. The Maninder Singh-led outfit dominated their rivals from the first half to finish with a nine-point win.

Speaking of the top performers of the match, captain Maninder led the Warriors from the front by scoring 12 raid points. He bagged eight touch points and four bonus points in the game. The skipper received great support from Amit Nirwal, who scored five points, with four of them coming in the defense.

Manjeet was the best player for Tamil Thalaivas. The tall raider notched up eight raid points in the contest, while skipper PO Surjeet Singh scored three tackle points.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

Season 2 champions U Mumba suffered their third defeat of PKL 8 at the hands of Puneri Paltan. The Mumbai-based franchise looked off-color throughout the match as the likes of Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh and Rinku HC failed to get going.

Captain Nitin Tomar led Puneri Paltan from the front by scoring nine points in the match. All-rounder Aslam Inamdar backed him up with seven points, while vice-captain Vishal Bhardwaj recorded his maiden High 5 of the season.

Rahul Sethpal scored five points for U Mumba, but his teammates could not support him much.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

