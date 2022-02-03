Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Telugu Titans suffer 11th defeat; Jaipur Pink Panthers enter top 4 

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Rivalry Week progressed with another double-header on Thursday evening. The night opened with a match between inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC.

Later in the night, the inconsistent Telugu Titans locked horns with Tamil Thalaivas in a southern derby. Here's a look at the results of the two matches that took place on February 3.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Jaipur Pink Panthers cruised to a 36-30 win over Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of the day. The Pink Panthers started aggressively and built a 5-1 lead in the first five minutes. They were ahead of Dabang Delhi KC for most of the match and eventually returned with a six-point win.

Naveen Kumar came back to Dabang Delhi KC's playing seven, but failed to open his account. The coach substituted him after three consecutive unsuccessful raids. Vijay shone for Delhi, scoring 16 points, but his effort went in vain.

Deepak Hooda was the hero for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The star all-rounder scored a Super 10 and played a pivotal role in Jaipur's success.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

Siddharth Desai's absence hurt the Telugu Titans once again as they lost 25-43 to Tamil Thalaivas. The Titans failed to inflict a single all-out on the Thalaivas in the southern derby.

Ajinkya Pawar shone for the Thalaivas with a Super 10, while Manjeet missed out on his Super 10 by just one point. Defender Sagar continued his excellent form with nine points in the defense.

From the Telugu Titans team, raider Galla Raju scored nine points while Sandeep Kandola chipped in with four tackle points. However, others could not impress much, leading to the team's 11th loss in PKL 8.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee