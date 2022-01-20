"We should not be the only team to not win a single match in 1st half" - Jagadeesh Kumble reveals Telugu Titans' mindset before Jaipur clash

Telugu Titans head coach Jagadeesh Kumble was delighted to see his team finally win a match in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Titans snapped their 10-match winless streak with a 35-34 victory over inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

When asked about his thoughts on the team's winning performance against Jaipur, head coach Kumble said at the post-match press conference:

"I am very happy because from tomorrow the second half of the league starts. Our aim was that we should not be the only team to not win a single match in the first half. Even we want to win. Every player, every member of the team management wanted the team's winless streak to end."

Pointing out a similarity between Telugu Titans' Season 7 and Season 8 campaigns, he continued:

"Last season also, we were winless for five matches and then recorded our first win against Jaipur Pink Panthers. So we thought this year also we can pull off something similar. Really, we are all happy."

Adarsh did the job that we expected him to do: Jagadeesh Kumble

Young players Adarsh T and Rajnish Dalal have stepped up and delivered the goods for the Telugu Titans in the absence of Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar. Both Desai and Kumar are not 100% fit, which is why Jagadeesh Kumble has assigned more responsibilities to the youngsters.

Adarsh scored nine raid points yesterday, while Rajnish aggregated seven. Talking about the two players' performance, Kumble said:

"Adarsh did the job that we expected him to do. Even Rajnish has got the confidence now."

Telugu Titans are last in the standings after the first half of the tournament, but if they continue their winning form they can improve their position.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee