"Our raiders were disturbed after seeing Fazel Atrachali on the ground" - Telugu Titans coach Jagadeesh Kumble after team's defeat to U Mumba

Telugu Titans coach Jagadeesh Kumble conceded that his raiders were under pressure after seeing Fazel Atrachali on the opposite side of the mat during their Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against U Mumba.

The Titans locked horns with the Mumbai-based franchise earlier tonight and lost 35-42. Fazel Atrachali returned to form with six tackle points in the match.

Speaking to reporters after the match against U Mumba, Telugu Titans coach Jagadeesh Kumble said:

"Our raiders were disturbed after seeing Fazel Atrachali on the ground. A player like Fazel always puts you under pressure. These are young raiders, we know that they are new players. They will only perform well when they do not take pressure. I have left them free and just told them to take care of Fazel's skills."

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi times - he will rise with a High



Fazel Atrachali is back 🤩



#MUMvTT #SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi @umumba Take him downtimes - he will rise with a HighFazel Atrachali is back 🤩 Take him down 4️⃣ times - he will rise with a High 5️⃣Fazel Atrachali is back 🤩#MUMvTT #SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi @umumba https://t.co/JmwmYxp1rF

The Titans went in to raid 44 times against U Mumba during the match. However, their raiders returned successfully only 13 times. Fazel Atrachali was in top form as the U Mumba skipper executed six successful tackles against only three unsuccessful tackles.

Fazel Atrachali and Abhishek Singh demolished the Telugu Titans

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



#MUMvTT #SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi @umumba Neither shaken nor stirred - just the running hand touch specialist, Abhishek Singh, in action Neither shaken nor stirred - just the running hand touch specialist, Abhishek Singh, in action 💥#MUMvTT #SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi @umumba https://t.co/jeMh2B6Ean

While Fazel Atrachali stole the show in the defense, vice-captain Abhishek Singh backed up his skipper to perfection with a Super 10 in the raiding attack. Singh scored 14 touch points and a bonus point during the match against the Titans.

The duo of Singh and Atrachali ensured that the Mumbai-based franchise kicked off the second half of PKL 8 with a victory. Courtesy of this win, U Mumba have climbed to fifth place in the points table. They now have 36 points from 12 matches.

It will be interesting to see if U Mumba can remain in the Top 6 till the end of the league stage and cement a place in the playoffs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar