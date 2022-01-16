"The responsibilities on him will increase going forward"- Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Kumar Hooda showers praise on Vijay

Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Kumar Hooda heaped praise on his team's young all-rounder Vijay, saying he will soon be assigned more responsibilities in the team.

The Delhi-based franchise snapped their two-match losing streak in Pro Kabaddi 2022 with a three-point victory over Haryana Steelers. Vijay shone for the franchise, scoring 11 points in the match. He pulled off a super raid in the final phase of the game, which proved to be pivotal.

When asked about Naveen Kumar and Vijay's performance against the Haryana Steelers, coach Krishan Kumar Hooda stated at the post-match press conference:

"Naveen is a good raider. If he gets injured, it will impact the team. Vijay will have a prominent role in the team. I said in the beginning, I'll say it now as well. Vijay is a very good player and the responsibilities on him will increase going forward."

Naveen Kumar returned from injury in the match against the Haryana Steelers. He did not look in good touch as he managed only two touch points in the entire game. Nevertheless, his partner's Super 10 ensured that the Dabangs returned to winning ways.

"We prepared a strategy and followed it" - Krishan Kumar Hooda talks about his team's comeback

Bengaluru Bulls crushed Dabang Delhi KC by 39 points in their last match (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)

Dabang Delhi KC suffered a 22-61 drubbing at the hands of Bengaluru Bulls in their last match. They put that loss behind and registered a win against the Haryana Steelers last night. When asked how he motivated the players after the massive defeat, Krishan Kumar Hooda replied:

"No special motivation, we prepared a strategy, the players followed it and we were successful."

Dabang Delhi KC will be in action against Patna Pirates in their next match on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if they can continue in the same vein.

