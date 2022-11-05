Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas name Pardeep Narwal their new captain for remainder of the season

UP Yoddhas have announced Pardeep Narwal as their new captain for the remaining matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Narwal will make his captaincy debut for the Yoddhas in their match against the Haryana Steelers tonight at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Pardeep Narwal is a former Pro Kabaddi League-winning captain. However, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise preferred Nitesh Kumar over him as their captain in 2021 and in the first phase of the 2022 season. The Yoddhas made it to the playoffs last season but have struggled for consistency in the ongoing tournament.

Playing under Nitesh Kumar, the UP Yoddhas have registered only four wins in nine matches. They hold 10th position in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 points table at the moment.

Another thing that may have led to Nitesh Kumar's ouster is his personal form. The right-corner defender has proven to be one of the weak points of the Yoddhas' defense in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

He was one of their best defenders the previous season, but he is 28th on the defenders' leaderboard right now with only 15 tackle points to his name in nine matches.

Will Pardeep Narwal drop Nitesh Kumar from UP Yoddhas' playing 7 in Pro Kabaddi 2022?

It remains to be seen if new captain Pardeep Narwal gives Nitesh Kumar a chance to regain his form in PKL 2022. He is a proven match-winner for the UP Yoddhas, but the team has another right-corner defender available in the form of Abozar Mighani.

Narwal will have to make some tough calls ahead of his first match as the UP Yoddhas' captain in Pro Kabaddi 2022. It will be interesting to see if The Record Breaker can lead the Yoddhas to the playoffs in PKL 2022.

Will Narwal change UP Yoddhas' fortunes? Share your views in the comments below.

