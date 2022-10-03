"I could not perform well last season as I was injured"- Pardeep Narwal keen to make a roaring comeback in Pro Kabaddi 2022

UP Yoddhas star raider Pardeep Narwal has reflected on his disappointing performances in the previous Pro Kabaddi League season. Narwal dominated the raiding charts from Season Three to Seven. However, in Season Eight, he finished outside the Top 5 of the Most Raid Points list.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the Kabaddi Hangout show, Pardeep Narwal shared his views on UP Yoddhas signing him at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. The raider said that he will try to justify the enormous faith the franchise has shown in him.

He said:

"I could not perform well last season as I was injured, but in the end, I started to perform well. I am very happy that the team signed me with FBM card. Hopefully, I will justify the faith shown in me."

Pardeep scored 188 raid points in 24 games for the UP Yoddhas last season. While the numbers looked good, they were nowhere near the lofty standards that Pardeep had set for himself. UP Yoddhas fans will hope that the 'Record Breaker' returns to his old form in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

"I am feeling good as we will play together this season": Pardeep Narwal excited to team up with Nitin Tomar

Experienced all-rounder Nitin Tomar has returned to the UP Yoddhas team for Pro Kabaddi 2022. Tomar played for the Yoddhas in season five but moved to Puneri Paltan ahead of the sixth season. He will team up with Pardeep Narwal for the first time in his PKL career.

When asked about his opinion on Nitin Tomar returning to the UP Yoddhas squad, Pardeep replied:3

"I and Nitin Tomar have only played against each other. We were in different teams in previous tournaments, but I am feeling good as we will play together this season."

UP Yoddhas will start their new campaign against inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 7. It will be exciting to see how Yoddhas perform this season as they look to improve on their third-place finish from the previous season.

