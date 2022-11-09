Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas sign Sandeep Narwal for remainder of the tournament

UP Yoddhas made a big announcement on social media on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh-based Pro Kabaddi League franchise roped in experienced all-rounder Sandeep Narwal for the remainder of the ongoing season.

Narwal was a member of the Dabang Delhi KC squad that won last season's Pro Kabaddi League. Surprisingly though, he went unsold at this season's auction. Some reports initially claimed that the Haryana Steelers had signed him as a replacement, but the reports did not prove to be true.

Earlier today, UP Yoddhas uploaded an edited picture of Sandeep Narwal wearing their jersey and welcomed him to their franchise.

"Mid-season signing ho to aisi. U.P. Yoddhas swagat karte hai adbhut all-rounder Sandeep Narwal ka, humare Yoddhas parivaar mein (Mid-season signing should be like this. UP Yoddhas welcome the amazing all-rounder Sandeep Narwal to the family)," the Uttar Pradesh-based team wrote on Instagram.

Speaking of Narwal's stats from the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, he played 24 matches for Dabang Delhi KC, earning a total of 64 points. 26 of them came via raids, while the other 38 points were scored in defense. He executed one super tackle during the season.

Sandeep Narwal will add a lot more balance to UP Yoddhas team

UP Yoddhas have struggled for consistency in the 2022 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They are 10th in the points table at the moment with only four wins after 11 matches. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise still has 11 matches left in the league stage, and fans should back them to script a comeback in the second half of the competition.

An experienced player like Sandeep Narwal will provide a lot more balance to the Yoddhas squad. He can replace Nitesh Kumar in the right corner position. Kumar has failed to make an impact this season so far, scoring only 19 tackle points in 11 matches.

It will be interesting to see if Sandeep Narwal makes his Yoddhas debut in their next match against the Haryana Steelers on Friday.

