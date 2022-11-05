Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Fans witnessed an exciting Triple Panga in Pro Kabaddi 2022, where Dabang Delhi KC, Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba and Patna Pirates were in action. Here's a look at yesterday's (November 4) kabaddi match results.

The first match of the night was between Patna Pirates and U Mumba. The Mumbai-based franchise gained a five-point lead at half-time. After the first 20 minutes, the scores were 18-13, but Patna Pirates made a fantastic comeback, riding on Sachin's Super 10 and Sunil's High 5. They eventually won the contest by three points.

Later in the night, defending champion Dabang Delhi KC battled inaugural champion Jaipur Pink Panthers. Despite the Super 10s from Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik, Delhi suffered their sixth consecutive defeat of the tournament. Arjun Deshwal was the architect of Jaipur's win with 16 points.

Puneri Paltan defeated UP Yoddhas 40-31 in the final match of the night. Akash Shinde's 15 points and Fazel Atrachali's seven tackle points played an important role in Pune's nine-point victory.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Rahul Chaudhari was in action against the defending champions yesterday (Image: Twitter/PKL)

Here is a summary of Triple Panga that took place yesterday in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Patna Pirates 34 - 31 U Mumba (Sachin 12 raid points, Sunil 6 tackle points, Jai Bhagwan 7 raid points, Rinku 3 tackle points).

Dabang Delhi KC 40 - 45 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Naveen Kumar 12 raid points, Vishal 3 tackle points, Arjun Deshwal 16 raid points, Ankush 4 tackle points).

UP Yoddhas 31 - 40 Puneri Paltan (Surender Gill 12 raid points, Sumit 2 tackle points, Akash Shinde 15 raid points, Fazel Atrachali 7 tackle points).

Will the UP Yoddhas qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

