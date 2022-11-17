Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches? 

Pro Kabaddi 2022's Pune leg culminated yesterday with two exciting matches. Three-time winners Patna Pirates locked horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in the opening game, followed by a match between Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas and Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi KC. Here's a look at the results of yesterday's matches.

In the game between the Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas, the three-time champions performed well in the first 20 minutes and gained a 20-14 lead at half-time. The Thalaivas fought back in the second half, and in the end, both teams settled for a 33-33 draw.

There was nothing to separate the two teams. Both franchises executed one all-out each, and the main raiders of the Pirates and the Thalaivas - Sachin Tanwar and Narender Hoshiyar respectively - registered a Super 10 each.

After the Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas match, fans witnessed a battle between UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi KC.

Pardeep Narwal's brilliant raiding blew away the defending champions in this match. The UP Yoddhas captain scored 22 raid points and helped his team record a 50-31 win.

Naveen Kumar failed to get going for Dabang Delhi KC. The 'Naveen Express' went in to raid 18 times and earned only eight points. He got tackled five times as well. Vijay Malik earned 13 points for Delhi, but his efforts went in vain as the Yoddhas cruised to a 19-point victory.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a brief summary of Match 82 and 83 which took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday evening:

Patna Pirates 33 - 33 Tamil Thalaivas (Sachin Tanwar 13 raid points, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 4 tackle points; Narender Hoshiyar 15 raid points, Sahil Gulia 4 tackle points)

Dabang Delhi KC 31 - 50 UP Yoddhas (Vijay Malik 13 raid points, Sandeep Dhull 3 tackle points; Pardeep Narwal 22 raid points, Gurdeep 4 tackle points)

