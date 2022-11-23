Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Hyderabad played host to a double-header in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday evening. Former champions U Mumba locked horns with the resurgent Tamil Thalaivas in the first match, followed by Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

The opening game of yesterday's double-header contest was a lopsided one. Tamil Thalaivas squashed U Mumba by 34-20. The Mumbai-based franchise looked off-color in the absence of their skipper, Surinder Singh.

Lead raider Guman Singh also had an off day as U Mumba surrendered to the Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Captain Sagar Rathee led the Thalaivas from the front by scoring eight tackle points. He received fine support from Narender Hoshiyar, who earned seven raid points.

Later in the evening, home side Telugu Titans were in action against three-time champions Patna Pirates. Patna received a big boost as their star raider Sachin Tanwar was back in the playing seven. He made an instant impact as his 14 raid points guided the Pirates to a 36-35 win over the Titans.

Vishal Bhardwaj scored eight tackle points for Telugu Titans, but his efforts ended in a losing cause. Even Siddharth Desai's 15 points went in vain as the home team disappointed the fans once again.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches result

Here is a summary of the two matches that took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on November 22:

U Mumba 20 - 34 Tamil Thalaivas (Narender Hoshiyar 7 raid points, Sagar Rathee 8 tackle points; Guman Singh 4 raid points, Mohit 4 tackle points).

Telugu Titans 35 - 36 Patna Pirates (Siddharth Desai 15 raid points, Vishal Bhardwaj 8 tackle points; Sachin Tanwar 14 raid points, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 4 tackle points).

Pro Kabaddi 2022 today matches

Two more games are scheduled to take place today in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle Puneri Paltan, followed by Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls. The live-action will begin from 7:30 pm IST.

