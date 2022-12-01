Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Pro Kabaddi 2022 entertained the fans with a fantastic double-header on Wednesday evening. Bengaluru Bulls battled against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game, while Dabang Delhi KC locked horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the main event. Here are yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Talking about the game between Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers first, the Jaipur-based franchise registered an easy win. Arjun Deshwal stole the show with yet another Super 10. V Ajith Kumar supported him with six points as the Pink Panthers cruised to a 45-25 victory.

Bharat Hooda fought like a lone warrior for the Bengaluru Bulls. He completed a Super 10, but the other players only managed a total of 15 points as the Bulls suffered one of their biggest defeats in PKL history.

Later in the evening, defending champion Dabang Delhi KC clashed with Tamil Thalaivas in a battle between north and south. After a lot of ups and downs, there was nothing to separate the two teams.

Delhi made a marvelous comeback in the final five minutes to secure a 37-37 draw against the Thalaivas. The Chennai-based franchise was left disappointed as they squandered a big lead by conceding an all-out in the final phase of the match.

Yesterday Pro Kabaddi 2022 results

Here is a brief summary of the two matches which took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday evening:

Bengaluru Bulls 25 - 45 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Bharat Hooda 10 raid points, Mayur Kadam 1 tackle point; Arjun Deshwal 13 raid points, Reza Mirbhageri 4 tackle points).

Dabang Delhi KC 37 - 37 Tamil Thalaivas (Naveen Kumar 15 raid points, Sandeep Dhull 3 tackle points; Narender Hoshiyar 14 raid points, Sahil Gulia 3 tackle points).

There are no matches in PKL 2022 tonight. The league will resume tomorrow with a Triple Panga.

