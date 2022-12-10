Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Two matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 took place on the penultimate day of the Hyderabad leg yesterday. Table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with the two-time finalists Gujarat Giants, while Puneri Paltan took on UP Yoddhas. Here are yesterday's kabaddi match results.

As far as the game between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants is concerned, both teams scored 51 points each in the 40 minutes. It was one of the most exciting matches of the season. In the end, there was nothing to separate the two teams.

Sonu Jaglan was the hero for the Gujarat Giants. He earned 14 points in the match. Captain Dong Geon Lee backed him up with a Super 10. Even all-rounder Parteek Dahiya scored 12 points for the Giants.

Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari registered a Super 10 each for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Defender Ankush Rathee recorded a High 5.

The second match of the night was also a high-scoring one. UP Yoddhas defeated Puneri Paltan 45-41 to end their league stage campaign on a winning note. All-rounder Sandeep Narwal shone for the Yoddhas with seven points. Durgesh Kumar supported him well with five raid points.

Aditya Shinde earned 12 raid points for Pune, but his efforts went in vain as they lost the game by four points in the end.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches results

Here is a brief summary of the scorecards of yesterday's two Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches:

Gujarat Giants 51 - 51 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Sonu Jaglan 12 raid points, Rinku Narwal 3 tackle points; Arjun Deshwal 17 raid points, Ankush Rathee 5 tackle points).

Puneri Paltan 41 - 45 UP Yoddhas (Aditya Shinde 12 raid points, Govind Gurjar 4 tackle points; Durgesh Kumar 5 raid points, Sandeep Narwal 6 tackle points).

