Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's PKL matches?

Match 64 and 65 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) took place last night at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. It was an entertaining double-header for PKL fans as both games proved to be high-scoring encounters. On that note, here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

U Mumba took on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 64 of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Star raider Arjun Deshwal brought his 'A' game to the table for Jaipur and helped them defeat his former franchise 42-39. Deshwal scored a total of 15 raid points in the match.

He received great support from left corner defender Ankush Rathee, who recorded a High 5 to become the new number one defender of the tournament. Sunil Kumar scored one tackle point, while substitute raider Bhavani Rajput earned five points. Ashish scored 11 points for U Mumba, but his efforts went in vain.

In Match 65 of the season, Patna Pirates beat the Haryana Steelers 41-32. Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh were the architects of Patna's win. Tanwar registered a Super 10, while Kumar and Chiyaneh scored a High 5 each in the defense.

Manjeet Dahiya tried his best to save the day for Haryana Steelers by scoring a Super 10. However, the Steelers lost by nine points and failed to earn even a single point in the standings from this game.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a summary of the double header that took place yesterday in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

U Mumba 39 - 42 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Ashish 8 raid points, Ashish 3 tackle points, Arjun Deshwal 15 raid points, Ankush Rathee 5 tackle points).

Patna Pirates 41 - 32 Haryana Steelers (Sachin Tanwar 13 raid points, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui 6 tackle points, Manjeet Dahiya 10 raid points, Monu Hooda 2 tackle points).

Poll : 0 votes