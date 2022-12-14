Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's playoffs matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs started on Tuesday, December 13, in Mumbai with the two Eliminator matches. Season six champions Bengaluru Bulls squared off against defending champions Dabang Delhi KC in Eliminator 1. The Eliminator 2 match featured the UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas.

Here's a look at the kabaddi match results from Tuesday.

The match between the Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC was one of the most lopsided contests of this season. The Bulls bulldozed the defending champions and registered a commanding 56-24 win to seal their place in the semifinals.

Bengaluru launched an all-out assault on Delhi from the first minute itself. The Bulls inflicted four all-outs in the match and did not give their opponents any chance to make a comeback.

Vikash Kandola and Bharat Hooda were the stars of the show for the Bengaluru Bulls with a Super 10 each.

The second match on Tuesday, meanwhile, was one of the most exciting games of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season. The UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas scored 36 points each in the allotted 40 minutes. They competed in a new tiebreaker system, where the Thalaivas beat the Yoddhas 6-4.

Pardeep Narwal top-scored forUP with 12 raid points. However, his two unsuccessful raids in the final phase of the match played a crucial role in his side's defeat.

Narender Hoshiyar was the hero for the Thalaivas with 13 raid points and a successful raid in the tiebreaker.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs result summary

Here is a short summary of the two matches that happened in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs on Tuesday evening:

Bengaluru Bulls 56 - 24 Dabang Delhi KC (Bharat Hooda 15 raid points, Ponparthiban Subramanian 7 tackle points; Naveen Kumar 8 raid points, Dipak 1 tackle points).

UP Yoddhas 36 (4) - 36 (6) Tamil Thalaivas (Pardeep Narwal 12 raid points, Sumit 5 tackle points; Narender Hoshiyar 12 raid points, Sahil Gulia 3 tackle points).

