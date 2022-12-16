Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's semifinal matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2022's semifinal round is done and dusted now. Jaipur Pink Panthers battled Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal. Fazel Atrachali's Puneri Paltan clashed with the Tamil Thalaivas in the second semifinal. Here are yesterday's kabaddi match results.

The first match was a lopsided encounter, where Jaipur Pink Panthers bulldozed the Bengaluru Bulls. V Ajith Kumar stunned the Bulls with his excellent raiding skills. The Jaipur raider recorded a Super 10 to guide his franchise to a memorable 49-29 win in the first semifinal.

The Bengaluru Bulls were coming off a big win against Dabang Delhi KC in Eliminator 1, but could not continue their winning momentum as the Pink Panthers knocked them out of the tournament.

Puneri Paltan sealed their place in a Pro Kabaddi League final for the first time ever with a two-point win against the Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams played the semifinal match without their main players.

Star raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat were ruled out of the match for Puneri Paltan due to injuries, while captain Pawan Sehrawat and vice-captain Sagar Rathee were unavailable for the Thalaivas.

After a lot of ups and downs, Fazel Atrachali's Puneri Paltan prevailed in the second semifinal match. All-rounder Pankaj Mohite was the hero for Pune as he earned 16 points in the match, helping his team beat the Tamil Thalaivas 39-37.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 semifinal results summary

Here is a brief summary of the scorecards of the two semifinal matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Jaipur Pink Panthers 49 - 29 Bengaluru Bulls (V Ajith Kumar 13 raid points, Sahul Kumar 10 tackle points; Bharat Hooda 7 raid points, Aman 4 tackle points).

Puneri Paltan 39 - 37 Tamil Thalaivas (Pankaj Mohite 14 raid points, Gaurav Khatri 4 tackle points; Narender Hoshiyar 11 raid points, Sahil Gulia 3 tackle points).

