Pro Kabaddi 2023: Alex Pandian replaces Manjeet Chhillar as Telugu Titans' assistant coach for PKL 10

The Telugu Titans have named Alex Pandian as their new assistant coach for the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season. Pandian replaces former PKL champion Manjeet Chillar as the assistant coach of the Titans in PKL 10.

Manjeet made his coaching debut in the Pro Kabaddi League last season as the assistant coach of the Telugu Titans. He formed a brilliant squad at the PKL 9 Auction, but the players could not live up to the expectations. Eventually, the Titans managed only two wins from 22 matches and finished 12th in the 12-team points table.

Earlier this month, the Titans re-appointed Srinivas Reddy as their new head coach, replacing Venkatesh Goud. The Titans have now named Alex Pandian as their assistant coach.

Making the announcement via an Instagram post, the Telugu Titans wrote:

"Welcoming our 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 Alex Pandian to the Titans Family @bravevisionsports We're so excited to have your fresh perspective and insight that we believe will help us accomplish great things."

Fans were delighted to see Pandian become a part of the Titans family. The Instagram post from the Titans has received almost 10,000 likes, with over 50 fans leaving a comment under the post as well.

Who is Alex Pandian? All you need to know about the new assistant coach of Telugu Titans

Not many kabaddi fans would know about Pandian, but he is a former national kabaddi player. He will work as an assistant coach for the first time in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Speaking of his coaching experience, he has worked as a coach for the Army team. He also runs the Brave Vision Sports Foundation. Pandian was spotted attending the Pro Kabaddi matches last season with his family. He is also a former Services player and manager of the Tamil Nadu men's kabaddi team.

It will be interesting to see how the Titans perform under their new coaches in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season.

