Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengal Warriors player Akshay Bodake ruled out of PKL 10

In a big blow to Bengal Warriors, the team's new signing Akshay Bodake has been ruled out of the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. Bodake underwent surgery on his left knee and will need some time to attain full fitness, which is why he will miss PKL 10.

Akshay Bodake was with the Patna Pirates last season. As per his official PKL profile, Bodake is a specialist raider, but he can also contribute to the defense as a left cover defender. The Bengal Warriors signed him for ₹13 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction last month.

He joined Bengal's pre-season camp at the Navi Mumbai Sports Association in Vashi. The Bengal player tried his best to manage his injury and avoid surgery before the PKL 10 tournament, but he eventually decided to undergo surgery.

"Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately it won’t be possible for me to play this season," Bodake wrote on Instagram.

Puneri Paltan all-rounder Aslam Inamdar urged him to stay strong in this tough period and commented under the post:

"Be strong well soon brother."

"I will be in my rehab process soon" - Akshay Bodake confirms he will miss PKL 10

In the lengthy Instagram caption, Akshay Bodake expressed his gratitude to the Bengal Warriors owners and management for their support. He also thanked his family members and gave an update to the fans about his rehab.

"I will be in my rehab process soon and will keep you all updated on the process to be back on mat and play Kabaddi. Keep me in your wishes and blessings to recover soon," he concluded.

Bengal Warriors will likely sign a replacement for Bodake soon. The Kolkata-based franchise will kick off their PKL 10 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on December 4.