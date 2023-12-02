Pro Kabaddi 2023 Bengaluru Bulls squad: Complete Bengaluru Bulls players list for PKL Season 10

In the fast-paced arena of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Bengaluru Bulls have emerged as a formidable force, boasting a rich history that includes clinching the title in the 2018-19 season.

Under the guidance of coach Randhir Singh, the Bulls, with their aggressive and fearless style of play, have become synonymous with excitement in PKL. The upcoming season 10 holds the promise of another shot at glory for the Bulls, who aim to secure their second championship title.

PKL 10: Strengths and Weaknesses of the Bulls

Known for their stability and efficient management, Bengaluru Bulls have maintained their status as one of the best-run franchises in the league. The management's unwavering faith in players and coaching staff has undoubtedly contributed to their success.

In the previous season, Bharat Hooda led the team to a commendable third-place finish, amassing 74 points in 22 games. With a stable squad from the previous season and some strategic upgrades, the Bulls are eyeing a step further from the semi-finals in the upcoming season.

Coach Sehrawat, preferring consistency over major changes, has retained a similar squad for the upcoming season. This continuity in the team's composition has been a key factor in the Bulls' consistent qualification for the knockout rounds over the past four seasons.

The raiding department remains a strength, with talented players such as Bharat Hooda and Vikash Kandola leading the charge. Retaining Neeraj Narwal and Sachin Narwal, along with the addition of seasoned raider Abhishek Singh, further bolsters the Bulls' raiding prowess.

However, the achilles' heel for the Bulls persists in the right cover position. Despite attempts to address this weakness by bringing back Ponprathibhan Subramanyam, the team is still grappling with the challenge.

The 'problem of plenty' in the raiding unit adds pressure on coach Sehrawat to manage egos and maintain dressing room harmony. As the Bulls gear up for the highly anticipated season 10, the spotlight remains on their quest for a solution to the persistent challenge in the right cover position, a puzzle that has lingered into the 2023 season.

PKL 10: Bengaluru Bulls squad

Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit

Defenders: Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar

All-Rounders: Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh