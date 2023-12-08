Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Match 12, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 12th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Bengaluru are still searching for their first win of PKL 2023. They have lost both games so far, including a 32-30 defeat against Bengal Warriors in their previous fixture. The home team will be hoping for some change in fortunes as they gear up to face Delhi in their first home game of the season.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, had a forgettable start to the season, as they got thrashed 42-31 by Tamil Thalaivas in their opening game of PKL 2023. Naveen Kumar registered a super 10 in the game, but the defense looked clueless against an in-form Ajinkya Pawar, who finished with 21 points.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, 12th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 8, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L L

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, and Ran Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, and Yuvraj Pandeya.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Vishal, and Neeraj Narwal.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar (c), Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Vishal Bharadwaj, Mohit, Yogesh, and Himmat Antil.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

Bengaluru Bulls failed to perform as a unit in both departments in their last game against Bengal Warriors. Bharat and Vikash Khandola are expected to step up their game as the Bulls search for their maiden win in PKL 2023.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, will be relying heavily on their skipper Naveen Kumar once again. The defense, however, is likely to have a tough task against the likes of Bharat and Vikash Khandola.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda