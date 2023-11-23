Pro Kabaddi 2023: Gujarat Giants name Fazel Atrachali as captain for PKL Season 10 

PKL franchise Gujarat Giants have named Fazel Atrachali as their captain for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Giants' coach Ram Mehar Singh also announced Indian player Rohit Gulia as the vice-captain for the competition.

Speaking on the appointment of Atrachali as the team's skipper, Ram Mehar Singh said in a press release:

“In the PKL Season 10, among all the players, Fazel is one of the most decorated players. I have worked with Fazel before, and he is great player, and in our mind he was the obvious choice for the captaincy for Adani’s Gujarat Giants."

Fazel Atrachali, meanwhile, expressed his excitement to return to the Gujarat Giants and was happy to be appointed as the captain. His statement from the press release read:

“Gujarat Giants is a very big team and it is my pleasure to be back in the team. I am delighted to be leading the team and in the squad, we have a lot of youngsters. I know we all work well together and as a captain that makes my job easier. And I am happy about how things are shaping up."

The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence on December 2, with Gujarat Giants taking on Telugu Titans in the season opener. U Mumba will lock horns with U.P. Yoddhas in another match on the opening day.

The Gujarat-based club will host the first leg of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 till December 7. All matches of the Ahmedabad leg will take place at the Arena by TransStadia.

Gujarat Giants squad for Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Here is the complete list of players who'll be representing the Giants in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Fazel Atrachali (captain), Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Rohit Gulia (vice-captain), Parteek Dahiya, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Ravi Kumar, Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sonu, Rakesh, Manuj, Arkam Shaikh, More GB, and Balaji D.