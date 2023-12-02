Pro Kabaddi 2023 Gujarat Giants squad: Complete Gujarat Giants players list for PKL Season 10

Ahead of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Gujarat Giants announced Fazel Atrachali as captain and Rohit Gulia as vice-captain. Coached by the seasoned strategist Ram Mehar Singh, the team is eager to make its mark in the league and vie for the coveted PKL title.

Gujarat, finalists in 2017 and 2018, will aim to re-enter the league's elite by clinching the championship. Fazel, a two-time PKL winner and a three-time Asian Games medallist, brings a wealth of experience to the squad.

In the 2017 season, Atrachali was part of the Giants' lineup that reached the final. This year, appointed captain of the franchise, the Iranian will aim to lead the team to greater heights.

Atrachali's leadership and international experience are expected to be crucial for Gujarat Giants' success this season. The team also boasts a formidable lineup, with promising talents like Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya. Supported by players like Rohit Gulia, Vikash Jaglan, Arkam Shaikh, and Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Gujarat Giants are well-equipped to start the season on a strong note.

Rohit, the team's second most expensive acquisition, is a seasoned PKL player with previous experience leading the Giants. Iranian all-rounder Nabibakhsh, a former Giants player, returns after a successful stint with Bengal Warriors.

The Giants have also retained key players from the previous season, including Arkam Shaikh, and Parteek Dahiya. New additions to the squad, such as Deepak Singh, Ravi Kumar, and Balaji, will further strengthen the team's depth and versatility.

The Giants kick off their campaign against Telegu Titans on Saturday, December 2 at The TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The 10th season also heralds the return of the caravan format after three years, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Gujarat Giants squad

Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Nitin.