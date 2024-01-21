Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 83, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants face Puneri Paltan in the 83rd game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 21.

The Giants have performed consistently, losing just once in three games, including a 31-26 victory against Dabang Delhi KC in their previous outing. The Fazel Atrachali-led side is comfortably in fourth place with 44 points, having won eight of their 13 games and losing five.

The Paltan, meanwhile, suffered a close 36-34 defeat to defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, after going unbeaten in eight games. However, the Pune-based franchise remain the frontrunners to end the league stage as the table toppers. They are atop the points table with 52 points, having won 10 of their 12 games.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, 83rd Match PKL 2023

Date: January 21, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W L W L W

Puneri Paltan (PUN): L W W W W

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, GB More

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, Aslam Inamdar

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Expected Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (c), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction

The Paltan will start as the clear favourites, considering their dominant run. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Gaurav Khatri are expected to capitalise on the weak raiding department of the Giants.

The Giants, meanwhile, have failed to perform collectively in recent games. The form of Atrachali is a major area of concern, while the raiding duo of Rakesh and Sonu Jaglan have also looked off-colour recently.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

