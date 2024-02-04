Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 105, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas is the 105th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday.

The Giants will be disappointed with their defeat to Haryana Steelers. They threw the game away after leading by more than 10 points. The loss has put their chances of qualification in jeopardy, but the Giants have a chance to make amends and move forward in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Thalaivas showed promise in recent games and have a real chance to qualify for the playoffs. Their four-game winning streak came to an end with their 42-27 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game. However, they have found their mojo and will be eager to bounce back.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 105, PKL 2023

Date: February 4, 2024, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L L W L W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L W W W W

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Himanshu, Narender, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Masanamuthu Lakshnanan, Satish Kannan, Sagar, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Expected Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Sonu Jaglan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Parteek Dahiya, Deepak Singh, Balaji D

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Narender, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar(C), Sahil Gulia

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this game after a defeat and will be eager to return to winning ways. It's tough to predict the winner of this game, but the Thalaivas have a slight edge, as they have shown better team balance in recent games.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda