Pro Kabaddi 2023 Haryana Steelers squad: Complete Haryana Steelers players list for PKL Season 10

Haryana Steelers are currently gearing up for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10, which will get underway on Saturday, December 2. They will look to redeem themselves after narrowly missing out on playoff qualifications in the last two campaigns.

Haryana fell short by two points in each of the past seasons. However, the Steelers are determined to make amends and leave a lasting mark in the upcoming edition.

In a strategic move, the Steelers retained eight players, showcasing faith in a blend of experienced campaigners and promising young talents. K. Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mohit Nandal are among the retained players, each bringing a unique skill set to the team.

Heading into the Season 10 player auction, Haryana Steelers opted for a fresh pool of talent, choosing not to exercise their Final Bid Match card on former players. With head coach Manpreet Singh at the helm, they focused on building a dynamic and versatile squad.

The raiding unit boasts an impressive lineup, with Baahubali Siddharth Desai leading the charge. Having accumulated 611 raid points, including 22 Super Raids and 30 Super 10s in 63 PKL matches, Desai is poised to be the Steelers' main raider. Supported by Chandran Ranjit and K. Prapanjan, the team's raiding prowess looks formidable.

Defensively, the duo of Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal proved their mettle in the previous season, scoring 54 and 44 tackle points, respectively. With solid backup expected from Harsh and Sunny Sehrawat, the Steelers aim to maintain a robust defense. New additions to the squad, Rahul Sethpal and Mohit, will bring additional defensive strength after their stint with U Mumba.

The acquisition of all-rounder Ashish further bolsters the team's balance, providing versatility in both attack and defense. As Haryana Steelers aim to find the right combinations early in the season, the leadership of Siddharth Desai in the attack and the defensive prowess of Dahiya and Nandal position the team as genuine contenders for the coveted PKL trophy.

PKL 10: Haryana Steelers Squad

Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep, Harsh, Sunny, Ashish, Naveen, and Monu.