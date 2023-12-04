Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Chennai leg matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 is all set to bring the fever to Chennai as Tamil Thalaivas gear up for their home leg matches at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, starting from December 22.

After an outstanding performance last season, where they made it to the semi-finals, Tamil Thalaivas are ready to roar on their home turf and make a strong statement this year as well.

The core team of Tamil Thalaivas has been retained, and they are determined to pick up from where they left off last season. Narender Kandola will be leading the raiding department. He was a standout player from the previous edition, amassing 243 raid points.

In the raiding department, Narender will be supported by Ajinkya Pawar and Himanshu Narwal. Sagar, Sahil Gulia, and the promising youngster Amirhossein Bastami will anchor the defensive unit.

With a formidable lineup in both raiding and defense, Tamil Thalaivas are ready to give tough competition to opponent teams in Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for Chennai venue

SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium. (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Fans eager to witness the live kabaddi action in Chennai can easily secure their tickets for the PKL Season 10 games. Tickets are available on the official Pro Kabaddi 2023 website and the BookMyShow application.

The ticket prices range from ₹500 to ₹5000, offering fans various options to choose their preferred seats.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Chennai Leg Schedule (All timings as per IST)

December 22, 2023 (Friday)

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, 08:00 PM

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, 09:00 PM

December 23, 2023 (Saturday)

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 08:00 PM

Gujarat Giants vs U.P. Yoddhas, 09:00 PM

December 24, 2023 (Sunday)

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, 09:00 PM

December 25, 2023 (Monday)

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C., 08:00 PM

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, 09:00 PM

December 26, 2023 (Tuesday)

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, 08:00 PM

December 27, 2023 (Wednesday)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C., 08:00 PM

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, 09:00 PM