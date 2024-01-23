Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Patna leg matches?

Patna will be the next home for Pro Kabaddi 2023 after the ongoing Hyderabad leg. Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna will host all matches. The home team, Patna Pirates, will look to keep a clean sheet at home. The Pro Kabaddi 2023 matches at Patliputra Indoor Stadium will be played from January 26 to 31, 2024.

The Patna Pirates are currently ranked eighth on the points table with six wins from 14 matches. The upcoming matches at home are very crucial for the Pirates. They have to win maximum games to stay in the race for the playoffs. Fans will be excited to watch their favorite star raider, Sachin Tanwar, at their home venue.

Patna will face Bengal Warriors in the first match of the Patna leg of PKL 2023 on January 26. The U Mumba will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in the second encounter on the same day.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Patna venue?

Tickets can be purchased from various online platforms like the official Pro Kabaddi 2023 website, Paytm Insider, and BookMyShow applications. These are the only platforms where tickets are available for the Patna leg.

The ticket prices range from ₹300 to ₹5000 and fans can choose according to their wishes.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Patna leg schedule (All IST timings)

January 26, Friday

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants, 09:00 PM

January 27, Saturday

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, 08:00 PM

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U.P. Yoddhas, 09:00 PM

January 28, Sunday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, 08:00 PM

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba , 09:00 PM

January 29, Monday

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, 09:00 PM

January 30, Tuesday

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, 09:00 PM

January 31, Wednesday

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, 08:00 PM

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, 09:00 PM