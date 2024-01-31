Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 98, and telecast details

The 98th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Patna Pirates lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at the Patliputra indoor stadium in Patna on Wednesday, January 31.

The Pirates are unbeaten on their home mat and coming off a dominating 32-20 win over Gujarat Giants in their last game. Krishan Dhull and Ankit shone in defence with a High-5 apiece, while Sandeep Kumar was the top raider with seven points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off a closely contested 28-28 tie with Jaipur Pink Panthers, one of the top teams of the season. The Bulls dominated the first half (15-11), including nine tackle points.

Despite a comeback from the Panthers in the second half, the Bulls maintained control, eventually leading to a tie. Ran Singh was the star defender with a High-5.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 98, PKL 2023

Date: January 31, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): W T W W L

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): T L W L W

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7s

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar (C), M Sudhakar/Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, M Babu, Mayur Kadam

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (C), Surjeet, Ran Singh, Parteek, Akshit, Monu, Sushil/Bharat

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

The Pirates and the Bulls have met 22 times, with the Pirates winning 12 times and losing seven, while three have ended in ties. Both teams have won two games apiece in their last five meetings, including a tie.

The Bulls dominated the Pirates (35-33) this season, but the latter appears more confident, having gone unbeaten at home.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda