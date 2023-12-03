Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 1 after MUM vs UP PKL match

Gujarat Giants have attained the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after the first day of the new season. The Ahmedabad-based franchise started their campaign with a win against Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans at the EKA Arena. Later in the evening, U Mumba beat UP Yoddhas by three points.

Courtesy of the two results, Gujarat Giants and U Mumba now hold the top two positions in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Giants beat the Titans by 38-32. Hence, they have five points in their account and a score difference of +6. The Titans earned one point from this game, with their score difference being -6.

U Mumba also have five points in their account after one match, but they are below the Gujarat Giants because of their score difference of +3. The UP Yoddhas earned one point from this contest, with their score difference being -3.

Substitute raider Sonu Jaglan was the hero for the Gujarat Giants in the first match. He earned 11 raid points and powered his team to a six-point win. Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super 10 for the Telugu Titans, but his efforts went in vain.

In the second game, U Mumba beat the Yoddhas by three points, thanks to a Super 10 from debutant Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. Defender Rinku HC recorded the first High 5 of the season to help the Mumbai-based franchise win.

Gujarat Giants can cement the top spot in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

Pro Kabaddi 2023 action will continue tonight in Ahmedabad, with home team Gujarat Giants set to clash against former champions Bengaluru Bulls. It is a rematch of PKL season six final at the EKA Arena tonight.

Before the battle between Gujarat and Bengaluru, the PKL fans will witness a game between Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi KC and Sagar Rathee's Tamil Thalaivas. Both franchises will be keen to open their account in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.