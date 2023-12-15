Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 13 after PKL 2023 match

Haryana Steelers (previously ninth) have moved to the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings with a five-point win over hosts Puneri Paltan.

They have three wins and a loss from four matches with 15 points and a score difference of -17. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants continue to sit in the top two positions.

Bengaluru Bulls (14 points) and UP Yoddhas (12 points) have slipped a position each and are currently placed fourth and fifth in the standings, respectively.

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates also slipped a position each, courtesy of a loss each against their respective opponents on December 15. Both teams have 11 points each with a couple of wins each.

Puner Paltan have lost one game, while the Pirates have lost a couple of matches. They are played sixth and seventh, respectively.

U Mumba (previously 11th) have moved to the eighth position in the standings with a win over the Pune-based franchise. They have won and lost a couple of matches each from four games.

Tamil Thaliavas (10 points), Jaipur Pink Panthers (10 points), Dabang Delhi K.C. (6 points) and Telugu Titans (2 points) are placed between ninth and 12th in the PKL 2023 standings.

PKL 2023: U Mumba, Haryana Steelers start Pune leg with a victory

U Mumba defeated Patna Pirates 42-40 in the opening match of the Pune leg on Friday, December, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was the star performer for U Mumba with 10 touch points and three points, guiding his side back to winning backs.

He was well supported by raider Guman Singh and all-rounder Visvanth, who earned eight points each. Meanwhile, Sachin top-scored for Patna Pirates with 12 touch points.

Puneri Paltan lost to Haryana Steelers 39-44 in the second match of the day. The former side's captain Aslam Inamdar scored nine points, while Mohit Goyat scored eight points.

Haryana Steelers' raider Vinay was too hot to handle as he bagged 15 points (14 touch points and one bonus point). He guided the Steelers to their third consecutive victory.