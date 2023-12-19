Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 16 after PUN vs DEL PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan (previously third) have moved to the top of the table with a seven-point victory over Dabang Delhi KC on Monday, December 18.

They have 21 points from five matches, having won four matches and losing one. The Pune-based club has a score difference of 47.

Bengal Warriors are placed second in the PKL 2023 standings with 21 points from six games. They have won three matches, lost one and tied two. The Warriors have a score difference of zero.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have also slipped by a position. They are placed third in the points table with 17 points, winning three matches and losing a couple.

U Mumba (16 points) are placed fourth with three wins and two losses.

UP Yoddhas (previously eighth) have climbed up the points table and currently occupy the fifth position. They have two wins, two losses, and one tie from five games this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (15 points), Haryana Steelers (15 points), Bengaluru Bulls (14 points), and Patna Pirates (12 points) are placed between sixth and ninth in the PKL 2023 points table.

Dabang Delhi KC continues to hold the 10th position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings despite a loss against home side Puneri Paltan.

They have 12 points from five matches and a score difference of -2. The Delhi-based club have a couple of wins and three losses.

Tamil Thalaivas (10 points) and Telugu Titans (two points) are the last two teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings.

PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers to take on Gujarat Giants on Day 17

Haryana Steelers will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in Match 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Tuesday, December 21. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host the contest between the two sides.

A win for the Giants will see them go atop the PKL standings, while the Steelers could come to the third place if they beat the Gujarat-based club.