Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 23 after PUN vs PAT PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan (PUN) have retained their top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with a convincing 46-28 victory over Patna Pirates (PAT) on Tuesday (December 26).

They have 31 points from seven matches, having won six matches and lost one. The Pune-based club has a score difference of 90.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates (previously eighth) have slipped to the ninth position in the PKL 2023 points table with 17 points from seven matches. They have three wins and four losses with a negative score difference of -1.

Haryana Steelers (26 points), Jaipur Pink Panthers (25 points), Gujarat Giants (23 points), Bengal Warriors (22 points), U Mumba (21 points), and Bengaluru Bulls (19 points) are placed between second and seventh in the PKL 2023 standings.

Dabang Delhi K.C. were previously placed ninth in the points table. However, they have now moved to the eighth place, courtesy of the Pirates suffering a loss against the Pune-based club.

They have 17 points from six matches, having won and lost six matches apiece. The Delhi-based club has a score difference of seven.

U.P. Yoddhas (15 points), Tamil Thaliavas (11 points), and Telugu Titans (eight points) are placed 10th, 11th, and 12th, respectively, in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points System

Here is the complete explanation of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points System:

Each team is awarded five points for a win in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. A tie will fetch both competing teams three points each, while the team losing the match by three seven or fewer points will be awarded a single point in the points table.

The team that loses the match by more than seven points will not receive any additional points in the standings.

The top six teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023.