Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 28 after UP vs PUN PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan has cemented the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a victory against the UP Yoddhas earlier tonight in Noida. The Yoddhas had an opportunity to end their home leg on a winning note, but the Pune-based franchise defeated them by 40-31 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Courtesy of this win, Puneri Paltan became the first team to cross the 40-point mark in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The table toppers have 41 points in their account after just nine games. Their score difference stands at +135 now.

UP Yoddhas did not earn any points from this match because the losing margin was more than seven. The Yoddhas are currently 10th in the Pro Kabaddi League standings, with 21 points from 11 matches. If they do not return to winning ways quickly, the Yoddhas will be eliminated from the tournament before the playoffs.

Jaipur Pink Panthers climb to 3rd position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have returned to the Top 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League standings after a 45-34 win against the Haryana Steelers. The Pink Panthers recorded their fifth win of the season. They now have 33 points to their name from nine games.

Haryana Steelers did not earn any points from this defeat because of the 11-point losing margin. The Steelers continue to hold the seventh spot in the standings. They have earned a total of 26 points from nine outings.

Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, and U Mumba dropped by one position each courtesy of Jaipur Pink Panthers' rise.

U Mumba will host the next leg of PKL 2023 in Mumbai. The season two champions will be keen to rise higher in the table by registering four wins from four home matches during the next leg.