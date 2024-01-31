Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 53 after PUN vs TEL PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan have climbed to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a dominant win against the Telugu Titans. In one of the most lopsided matches of PKL 10, the Pune-based franchise crushed the Titans by 60-29.

Akash Shinde was the top-scorer for Puneri Paltan in this match. The rising star scored 11 raid points and destroyed the Telugu Titans' defense. For the Titans, all-rounder Sanjeevi S earned eight raid points, but the youngster's efforts went in vain as his team lost by 31 points.

Courtesy of this win, Puneri Paltan have moved up from second to first position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They now have 68 points from 16 matches, with their score difference being +197.

The Telugu Titans continue to languish at the bottom of the standings. They did not earn any points from this contest. Their total is only 16 points from 17 matches and their score difference stands at -203, which is the worst among all franchises.

Jaipur Pink Panthers can regain the top spot in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table soon

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers slipped to the second position after Puneri Paltan's win against the Telugu Titans. However, they can return to the top position within 24 hours, as they will lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday, January 31. If Jaipur win the match, they will have 71 points in their account.

On the other side, the Tamil Thalaivas have earned 40 points from 16 matches. They are seventh right now, and a win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers can help them inch closer to the playoffs.

Apart from Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, fans at the Patliputra Sports Complex will also witness their home team in action as the Patna Pirates will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday.