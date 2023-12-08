Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 6 after GUJ vs PAT PKL match

Patna Pirates (PAT) have moved up from fourth to second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a close win against the Gujarat Giants (GUJ) last night (December 7). The three-time champions now have 10 points in their account.

Gujarat Giants entered the match against the Patna Pirates with a ton of momentum by their side. They defeated the Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba in their first three games. However, the Giants failed to end their home leg on a winning note.

Courtesy of yesterday's 30-33 defeat against Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants earned one point in the standings and ended their home leg with 16 points from four matches. Their score difference stands at +8.

Patna are second in the standings with 10 points and a score difference of +25. Young raider Sudhakar M was the top-scorer for Patna last night, having scored six points for the team.

Bengal Warriors climb to 3rd position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Former PKL champions Bengal Warriors jumped to the third spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a tie against the Jaipur Pink Panthers last night. Jaipur and Bengal played out a thrilling 28-28 draw. It was the first tied game of PKL 2023.

Both Jaipur and Bengal earned three points from the tied game. Jaipur moved up from ninth to eighth position in the standings. The defending champions earned four points from their two matches of the Ahmedabad leg. Meanwhile, Bengal are third in the standings, having earned eight points from two games.

The Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 tournament will begin tonight (December 8) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Home team Bengaluru Bulls will take on former champions Dabang Delhi KC in the first game. The second match of the night will be a Maharashtra derby between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba.