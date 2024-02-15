Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 66 after BEN vs PUN PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan attained the number one spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a close win over the Bengal Warriors last evening. It was a must win encounter for Bengal but they ended up losing by 26-29 to Pune.

Courtesy of the defeat, Bengal Warriors' chances of finishing in the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table have reduced significantly. The Warriors now have 55 points from 21 matches. They need to win their last league match against Tamil Thalaivas and hope that Haryana Steelers do not earn a single point in their home leg.

Haryana Steelers are currently sixth in the standings with 60 points from 18 games. Even if the Steelers manage one point in their remaining four matches, they will be through to the next round of the competition.

Puneri Paltan have already qualified for the semifinals. They have crossed the 85 points mark now in the table. If Pune earn at least seven more points from their remaining two matches, they will confirm a first-place finish in the standings.

Dabang Delhi KC strengthened their grip over 3rd position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Dabang Delhi KC were also in action last night. The Ashu Malik-led outfit crossed swords with the Tamil Thalaivas, who have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs. The Thalaivas almost defeated Delhi last night, but a splendid comeback in the second half ensured that Delhi won by 45-43.

This win helped Delhi take their total to 74 points after 21 matches. The Thalaivas earned one point from this contest, which took their total to 46 points from 21 games.

The Kolkata leg of PKL 10 ended last night at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. PKL 10 will head to Panchkula next as the Haryana Steelers gear up to play their home matches.